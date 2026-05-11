New Delhi, The Delhi government is considering increased financial assistance for maintenance and development of parks and gardens across the city, including a proposal for full government funding for eligible projects undertaken by RWAs, NGOs and registered societies.

Delhi govt plans higher funding for upkeep of parks, gardens

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According to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Monday, the proposed revisions aim to strengthen and expand Delhi's green cover while encouraging greater community participation in maintaining public green spaces.

The financial assistance is disbursed through the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society to Resident Welfare Associations , non-government organisations and registered societies for upkeep and development of parks.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said strengthening Delhi's green cover remains a priority of the government and the initiative would also help improve the urban environment and strengthen pollution control.

Acknowledging rising maintenance costs and higher labour wages, the government has proposed increasing annual maintenance support from ₹2.55 lakh per acre to ₹3.8 lakh per acre, the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the hike is aimed at ensuring better cleanliness, irrigation and preservation of greenery in parks across the capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the hike is aimed at ensuring better cleanliness, irrigation and preservation of greenery in parks across the capital. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The government is also considering scrapping the existing 90:10 cost-sharing model and replacing it with 100 per cent government funding for eligible projects. Under the present system, organisations are required to contribute 10 per cent of the total project cost. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government is also considering scrapping the existing 90:10 cost-sharing model and replacing it with 100 per cent government funding for eligible projects. Under the present system, organisations are required to contribute 10 per cent of the total project cost. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the proposed shift is expected to encourage greater participation from smaller RWAs and local bodies that often face financial constraints. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the proposed shift is expected to encourage greater participation from smaller RWAs and local bodies that often face financial constraints. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Delhi government has also proposed increasing one-time financial assistance for development of new parks from ₹1 lakh per acre to ₹2.9 lakh per acre, particularly in newly developed colonies and densely populated areas where green spaces are limited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi government has also proposed increasing one-time financial assistance for development of new parks from ₹1 lakh per acre to ₹2.9 lakh per acre, particularly in newly developed colonies and densely populated areas where green spaces are limited. {{/usCountry}}

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The statement said the government is also considering one-time grants of up to ₹2.5 lakh per acre for upgrading existing parks. The assistance may be used for facilities such as display boards, dustbins and irrigation pipelines.

Officials said the proposed measures are expected to make parks cleaner, more organised and environmentally sustainable while improving access to quality public green spaces.

Gupta said long-term upkeep of public spaces is only possible with active community involvement and the proposed measures are designed to empower RWAs and local organisations to take greater responsibility in maintaining neighbourhood parks.

She said the initiative aligns with the vision of 'Viksit Delhi', where infrastructure development goes hand in hand with environmental sustainability and improved quality of life.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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