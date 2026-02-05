New Delhi, In a move to strengthen women's safety in the national capital, the Delhi government has drawn up a plan for phase-wise installation of advanced CCTV cameras at a cost of around ₹646 crore, officials said on Thursday. Delhi govt plans phase wise installation of CCTV cameras to boost women safety

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her maiden budget presentation in the Delhi Assembly last year, announced a 24X7 CCTV surveillance system for women's safety in the city, allocating ₹100 crore for the financial year for installing the closed-circuit cameras.

The preliminary estimates by the PWD have pegged the cost of the project at ₹646.41 crore, including third-party quality assurance, contingencies and cess charges, said a senior Delhi government officer.

A control command centre set up at the MSO building near ITO or any other location to be decided by the Delhi Police, will receive feed from the cameras.

The Centre will have separate servers for the dashboard and incident module, network management, recording, streaming and automatic number plate recognition, storage devices, software, firewall and other needed items.

The CCTV cameras will include 49,900 internet protocol Bullet CCTV cameras equipped with 512 GB secure digital card at dark spots in the city, according to the list provided by the Women and Child Development department and Delhi Police.

Further, 100 four megapixel Automatic Number Plate Recognition CCTV cameras with infrared vision for better night visual quality and resolution upto 100 metres will be installed at dark spots in consultation with Delhi Police, officials said.

According to the initial estimates, ₹50 crore was expected to be spent in the current year, followed by ₹300 crore in the next financial year of 2026-27.

Further, preliminary estimated expenditure will be ₹93.84 crore in 2027-28, ₹50.65 crore in 2028-29, ₹50.65 crore in 2029-30, ₹50.65 crore in 2030-31 and ₹50.62 crore in 2031-32, according to the officials.

The cage, which protects 2-3 cameras on average, will be mounted on 17,000 metre-long poles for better coverage. The cameras will be powered by 5,000 solar panels. At places where electricity is not available, Lithium-ion batteries with a minimum backup of 14 hours will be used, they said.

The CCTV cameras installed will also be equipped with over 12,000 uninterrupted power supply with sealed maintenance-free batteries with a minimum backup of 30 minutes. The cameras will be fitted with routers.

