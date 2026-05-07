New Delhi, The Delhi government is working on a long-term strategy to address the problem of white froth in the Yamuna River at the Kalindi Kunj barrage and revamp the area, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi govt plans to redesign Kalindi Kunj barrage to tackle Yamuna froth

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Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh recently visited the site along with experts from IIT-Roorkee and officials of the Delhi Jal Board , where long-term measures to tackle the issue were discussed.

"The slope at the Kalindi Kunj barrage is one of the major factors behind froth formation. A study will be carried out by IIT Roorkee to find a solution to this, whether the slope can be redesigned to reduce its height," Singh said.

According to the government's plan, dhobi ghats and cloth-dyeing units located near the barrage are contributing untreated surfactant-laden water to the river.

"A relocation policy is being planned for these dhobi ghats away from the river. Also, there will be stricter monitoring of cloth-dyeing units to ensure compliance with water pollution norms," the minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh added that the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee would be directed to jointly work on the relocation and enforcement plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh added that the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee would be directed to jointly work on the relocation and enforcement plans. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The reason foam is formed is mainly because of the presence of surfactants like phosphates in the effluents flowing into the river. When the surfactant-contaminated water falls down from the barrage height, it produces foam, which accumulates and floats on the water surface," an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The reason foam is formed is mainly because of the presence of surfactants like phosphates in the effluents flowing into the river. When the surfactant-contaminated water falls down from the barrage height, it produces foam, which accumulates and floats on the water surface," an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As part of the proposed revamp, the Delhi government also plans to build a new Chhath Ghat near the barrage at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the proposed revamp, the Delhi government also plans to build a new Chhath Ghat near the barrage at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "A large Chhath Ghat will be developed and implemented by the UP Irrigation Department. We will give funds for the project," the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A large Chhath Ghat will be developed and implemented by the UP Irrigation Department. We will give funds for the project," the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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Froth formation in the Yamuna is a recurring problem, particularly during winter, and often turns into a major political and environmental issue. Every year, devotees visiting Kalindi Kunj for Chhath Puja are seen offering prayers and taking dips in the river amid thick layers of foam.

The Kalindi Kunj barrage remains under the control of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department. As a temporary measure, the DJB sprinkles a de-foaming agent on the white foam to suppress it.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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