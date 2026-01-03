Delhi govt raises EWS med treatment income cap to ₹5 lakh

New Delhi The decision followed the directions of the Delhi High Court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Delhi government has revised the income limit criteria for patients of economically weaker sections (EWS) from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh, which will provide major relief to scores of people in the Capital, according to an order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.

According to the order, the decision followed the directions of the Delhi High Court and was approved by a special committee constituted to deal with the matter.

“It has been decided by the special committee, in compliance with the orders of the High Court dated 02.09.2025 and 31.10.2025 in WP (C) No. 8548/2017 and CM Applications No. 985/2024 and 5107/2024, that the income criterion for eligible patients belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) for availing treatment from identified Private Hospitals has been revised,” the DGHS said in its order, a copy of which was accessed by HT.

As per the revised norms, “the income limit has been enhanced from Rs. 2,20,000 (Rupees Two Lakh Twenty Thousand only) to ₹5,00,000 (Rupees Five Lakh only) per annum,” the order stated.

The revised criterion will now be applicable to eligible EWS patients availing of treatment at private hospitals, the order said.

“The revised income criterion of Rs. 5,00,000/- per annum shall be followed henceforth,” read the order.

The DGHS has directed hospitals to implement the changes immediately. “All Medical Superintendents and Nodal Officers of the identified private hospitals are hereby directed to strictly adhere to the instructions already conveyed concerning the treatment of eligible EWS patients,” the order said, adding that the revised income criterion “shall be followed henceforth”.

Further, the order issued by DGHS director general Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, noted that strict action will be taken if the order is not complied with. “All concerned are requested to ensure compliance with the above directions and non-compliance of the above order shall be viewed seriously”.

Copies of the directive have been forwarded to senior officials of the health and family welfare department, medical directors and superintendents of Delhi government hospitals, and liaison officers of identified private hospitals for information and necessary action.