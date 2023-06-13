Delhi govt ramps up patrolling to cut waste dumping at Ridge

The Delhi forest and wildlife department has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it will increase patrolling in the Southern Ridge forest adjacent to Chhatarpur, following a recent inspection which found waste being dumped within the forest area. In a submission, the department said the municipal solid waste was duly lifted, with forest guards asked to ensure waste is no longer dumped or burnt in the Ridge, it said.

Waste dumped at south Delhi’s Mittal Garden. Forest officials carried out an inspection at the site on May 20. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The inspection was carried out on May 20 following NGT’s directions in January this year. The NGT action had come after Chhatarpur resident Naveen Dagar had filed a petition in which he alleged that garbage collectors were collecting waste from Chhatarpur Enclave’s C block and dumping it in the forest patch near Indian Modern School, where the waste was then burnt.

The forest department said that during the inspection, garbage was found dumped in the Ridge adjacent to Chhatarpur’s Ambedkar Colony, Mittal Garden and Chhatarpur Enclave’s C and B blocks.

In his submission, deputy conservator of forest (south) Mandeep Mittal showed before and after photographs of the area after the cleanup.

“It is submitted that compliance to this present case has been duly carried out by clearing the garbage from the ground. Further, to protect the area, the frequency of patrolling will be increased to prevent such an act in the future,” Mittal said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Broken boundary walls of the Delhi Ridge have been a problem in the recent past, allowing encroachers to enter illegally and dump waste. The forest department had last month announced plans to redesign the boundary wall of all Ridge areas in the Capital, owing to breakage at several points. The new design, which will be embossed with the “Department of Forest and Wildlife” logo, will also have barb wires on top and consist of small passages at its base for easy movement of reptiles and other animals.

“The wall is broken at several locations, with miscreants entering and exiting the ridge through these openings. Waste is also dumped into the Ridge, so the new design aims to not only allow wildlife to pass freely, but it will strengthen the existing walls considerably,” a forest official had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON