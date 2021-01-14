Delhi govt releases ₹938 crore to pay salaries of MCD staff
- Jain also pointed out that in the process of disbursing the salaries the Delhi government had to reduce the budget of the Delhi government’s other departments.
Delhi minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday announced that the Delhi government will release ₹938 crore to pay salaries of employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
Jain also pointed out that in the process of disbursing the salaries the Delhi government had to reduce the budget of the Delhi government’s other departments. “After reducing the budget of several departments of Delhi govt, we are releasing ₹938 crores to pay for the salaries of MCD employees,” Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Earlier in the day, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for mishandling Delhi MCD’s funds. Sisodia alleged that the BJP has left the MCD bankrupt.
“North and East municipal corporations are bankrupt, they have ₹12 crores & ₹99 lakh in their bank accounts respectively. They have a loan amount of ₹6,276 crores to be paid to the Delhi govt. BJP has left the MCDs bankrupt,” Sisodia was quoted as saying by ANI.
Sisodia also said that even BJP leaders have accepted that MCD is facing issues due to corruption. “In 14 years of corrupt rule, BJP has sucked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) dry. The municipal corporations are not in a state to pay the salaries of their employees. Even BJP leaders have agreed that corruption is at its peak in MCD,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.
MCD workers also announced that they will not resume their duties if they do not receive their salaries. These workers have been sitting on an indefinite strike since January 7 demanding that their pending salaries be cleared immediately.
The AAP and the BJP on previous occassions have hotly debated the issue concerning the municipal corporations in Delhi. In December, several BJP mayors held protests outside chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding dues of ₹13,000 crore from the AAP government in order to pay the salaries of MCD workers. The AAP government had then alleged misappropriation of funds in North Delhi MCD and ordered a probe against them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi adds four Covid-19 deaths, least in 248 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Vehicles, unclean household fuels major CO sources’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spas allowed to reopen after almost a year by HC, with strict guidelines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport gets genome sequencing lab to check for new virus strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt gives ₹938 crore, says BJP ‘bankrupted’ MCDs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Early lockdown in Delhi had less impact on air quality: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt releases ₹938 crore to pay salaries of MCD staff
- Jain also pointed out that in the process of disbursing the salaries the Delhi government had to reduce the budget of the Delhi government’s other departments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry ban lifted as samples test negative
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers taken off bird flu duties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Delhi orders opening of poultry market, resumption of chicken trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Capital’s 8,100 warriors will take jabs on V-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minimum temperature in Capital falls to 2°C, cold wave to stay: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro will get 50 e-buses for feeder service by April
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yamuna pollution on top court radar again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox