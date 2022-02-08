Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Delhi govt resumes pilgrimage trains for elders from Feb 14. Details here

Under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, a train carrying senior citizens will leave for Dwarka in Gujarat on February 14. Two days later, another train will leave for Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.
Representational image
Published on Feb 08, 2022 04:21 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

The Delhi government is set to resume its free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens from February 14, news agency ANI reported.

The resumption comes a month after pilgrimage scheme was halted due to spike in omicron cases. On January 7, a train carrying pilgrims to Tamil Nadu’s Vailankanni Church was cancelled.

People aged 60 years and above are sent on 15 routes fully sponsored by the Delhi government which pays for the travel, accommodation, and other expenses for each pilgrim, who are also allowed to take an attendant with them.

Shirdi, Rameswaram, Vaishno Devi, Dwarka, Puri, Haridwar are some of the pilgrimage sites covered under the scheme launched in 2019. In December last year, the scheme was resumed after being halted due to delta wave with a train carrying pilgrims to Ayodhya.

Topics
aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal
