1,074 who cracked NEET-UG are from Delhi govt schools

The Delhi government announced on Thursday that more than 1,000 students from the Capital’s government schools had passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Neet) UG, attributing this to the effectiveness of educational reforms implemented over the years. In 2023, 39,764 of the 54,701 students from Delhi who appeared for Neet UG qualified, an increase from 46,221 students from Delhi who appeared for Neet in 2022, of which 35,113 qualified. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal responded to the achievement by tweeting, “Wow! More than 1,000 students from Delhi Govt Schools qualify NEET. This could not even be imagined just a few years back; congrats to all students, parents, and teachers for their relentless efforts and dedication.” (ANI)

According to the government, 695 of the 1,074 candidates were girls, and 379 were boys, a significant increase from previous years, when 648 government school students qualified in 2022, 496 in 2021 and 569 in 2020.

“The Neet results showed an encouraging trend, with girls outperforming boys significantly. An impressive 695 of the 1,074 successful candidates were girls, while 379 were boys, reflecting the progressive empowerment of female students in the Delhi government education system,” an education department official said.

The government provided an example of the performance of Delhi government schools, saying that Piyush Jha from RPVV Paschim Vihar received a perfect score in the exam, achieving an All India Rank (Air) of three in the economically weaker sections (EWS) category.

“The number of students qualifying for Neet has also steadily increased in recent years, with 569 qualifying in 2020, 496 in 2021, 648 in 2022, and 1,074 in 2023. This upward trend demonstrates Delhi’s remarkable progress,” the government said in a statement.

Delhi education minister Atishi also lauded the results. “By focusing on quality education, innovative teaching methods and comprehensive student support, the government aims to empower Delhi’s youth to realise their full potential and meaningfully contribute to society,” she said.