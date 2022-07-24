Delhi govt’s primary focus to trace the source of monkeypox patient’s infection
The state health department has directed agencies to tighten screening norms, especially at entry points to the city, after the national capital reported its first monkeypox case on Sunday.
A senior official of Delhi government’s health department on Sunday said the director general of health services in a meeting directed all states and Union territories to ramp up monkeypox screening and ensure close surveillance of the infection in their states.
The Delhi government has started tracing the contact history of the Delhi patient who tested positive for the infection, the official said.
“Since he does not have a history of foreign travel, it makes the case slightly more complicated. The patient’s immediate family has been quarantined and their symptoms are being traced,” said the health official.
Another Delhi government official said that they have been on alert since April, when the Union health ministry issued its monkeypox guidelines to hospitals directing that patients, especially those with travel history, showing signs of acute rash, swollen lymph nodes, fever, headaches, body aches or weakness need to be identified as suspected cases. For such cases, probable links to viral exposure need to be studied and samples need to be sent immediately for polymerase chain reaction testing.
Apart from hospitals, district administrations were also alerted to keep their resources ready for contact tracing and to isolate patients in case an infection is detected in the Capital.
A standardised ‘case reporting form’ has also been circulated to hospitals and districts, which would require them to enlist all the details of the suspected patient, people who have been in touch with the probable patient, symptoms and medical history.
Following the Centre’s guidelines, the government had also identified Lok Nayak Hospital as a nodal hospital for the disease, where isolation wards were readied much before the first case was confirmed on Sunday.
Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director, Lok Nayak Hospital, said that because the protocol was already in place, the patient’s admission, isolation and detection was done in a matter of two days.
“The patient was admitted on Friday with fever and skin lesions. On Saturday, we sent his samples for testing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and on Sunday morning we got the positive report. The patient is in isolation since Friday and his condition is currently stable,” said Dr Kumar.
-
Centre simplifies ownership of property process for unauthorised colonies
Days after the Centre excluded 'Will' as a mandatory document to get ownership of property in unauthorised colonies under the PM-UDAY scheme, residents of these colonies that fall under the 'O zone' according to the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 have urged the government to expedite the mechanism to process their applications.
-
MCD to talk to NHAI for linking RFID and Fastag toll systems
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has restarted work on the integration of infrastructure of the civic body's RFID toll collection system with the national Fastag toll fees programme. A senior municipal official said a joint meeting has been called with the National Highways Authority of India next week to chalk out the timeline for the project. Delhi has 124 border entry points where toll tax is collected by the MCD.
-
Cops assaulted during raid at Delhi’s Hauz Khas restaurant, 10 held
Eight policemen were allegedly assaulted by a bar owner and Ravinder Sharma, the owner of the establishment's employees during a raid that took place as part of a “cleaning drive” in Hauz Khason July 21, police said, adding they had arrested 10 persons, including the owner, in connection with the case. Over the past few daysDelhi Police have been conducting raids in Hauz Khas village to take action against illegal bars in the area.
-
Delhi LG vs AAP govt: Excise revenue latest flashpoint
New Delhi: Two days after recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Delhi government's excise policy, the lieutenant governor's office on Sunday accused the AAP dispensation of allegedly misrepresenting excise revenues in a move that is expected to further escalate the ongoing tussle between Raj Niwas and the state government. No reaction was immediately available from the AAP government.
-
Nuh police books eight people for illegal mining
Gurugram: Nuh police on Sunday booked eight people for alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in Silkhon village, Tauru. A case has been registered against the perpetrators for illegally mining stone, police said. Following the case registered by mining officials, police acted against suspects, officials said. A case under sections 379, 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and section 21(4)A of the Mining act 1957 was registered at Tauru police station on Sunday, police informed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics