Delhi govt’s spoken English training programme from Aug 21

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s spoken English course for people aged 16-35 is likely to begin by August 21 in 50 centres across the Capital.

A circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday said that the spoken English course--English for Jobs--is expected to begin by August 21. The course was announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal last month and aims to help people enhance their English communication skills.

“This programme, being implemented by he Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), will be delivered at 50 centres across the city, including 44 schools, with the aim to support more than 100,000 students per year in upskilling their English communication proficiency with a special focus on employability,” the DoE stated in its circular. The programme will be implemented by the DSEU in collaboration with publishing houses that will serve as course delivery partners.

While announcing the scheme last month, CM Kejriwal said that the programme will be scaled up in subsequent phases. “We often see that the children from poor, lower middle-class, and middle-class families are not proficient in English. They are left behind in life and face challenges in securing a job since they are unable to speak properly in English... The scheme will help children become fluent in English,” Kejriwal had said.

Classes will take place from 3pm to 7.30pm from Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 3.30am on Sunday. “The course will be open to all people aged 16 to 35. It and is expected to take 100-130 hours (about 3-4 months) in batches,” the DoE said.

The DoE has asked the heads of the 44 schools that will serve as centres for the course to extend infrastructure support and facilitate operations for the classes. Schools will have to provide facilities such as classrooms, projectors, and security facilities. A caretaker and a woman security guard will also be posted at centres for the duration of classes.