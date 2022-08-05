Light to moderate showers in most parts of Delhi today: IMD

Parts of Delhi got moderate rain on Thursday, with the maximum temperature unchanged from the previous day at 34.6 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon trough has moved rapidly across Delhi and is currently south of the Capital, with only light to moderate spells of rainfall expected in some parts of the city over the next 48 hours.

Delhi received light to moderate rainfall in parts on Thursday, with the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, considered as the base station for Delhi’s weather, recorded at 34.6 degrees Celsius – one degree above normal for this time of the year. While Safdarjung only recorded ‘trace’ rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Thursday, Palam recorded 32.6mm, followed by Ayanagar (23.6mm). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the monsoon trough has moved rapidly across Delhi and is currently south of the capital, with only light to moderate spells of rainfall expected in some parts of the city over the next 48 hours.

While the IMD had earlier forecast moderate showers in most parts of the city for Friday, this has now been revised to light to moderate rainfall, owing to the trough not sticking close to the capital, met officials said. “On Wednesday, the trough was fairly close to Delhi and it was expected to move even closer by Thursday and Friday, but instead, we have seen it move further south of Delhi and is passing through Jaipur and Kota now. It will move southwards in the next 24 hours, so only isolated parts are expected to see rainfall,” said R.K Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

He says this sudden moved failed to bring significant rain to Delhi, but kept cloudy skies at most places. Similar conditions are expected on Friday and Saturday. “We will see a lot of cloudiness, but not all places will receive rainfall. There is still significant moisture and while places will generally see light rain, some isolated parts may record moderate rainfall,” he added.

The IMD classifies rainfall as ‘very light’ when it is between ‘trace’ and 2.4mm, as ‘light’ when it is between 2.5mm and 15.5mm, as ‘moderate’ when it is between 15.6mm and 64.4mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5mm in a single day. While Ayanagar and Palam were the only stations to record ‘moderate’ rainfall on Thursday, light rainfall was recorded at Najafgarh (8mm), Pitampura (4.5mm) and Pusa (3.5mm).

In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi had a low of 26.8 degrees Celsius, which is around normal for this time of the year. Relative humidity was between 65 and 87 percent respectively during the day.

Forecast for Friday shows Delhi is likely to record a maximum and minimum of around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively, with humidity once again remaining high.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 112 (moderate) as per Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4 pm bulletin. It was 122 (moderate) at the same time on Wednesday.