Delhi govt sanctions 5k aid for over 150k taxi, autorickshaw drivers

The Delhi government has sanctioned one-time financial assistance of ₹5,000 to over 150,000 drivers of auto-rickshaws, taxis, e-rickshaws and other such modes of public transport, as a relief measure in the light of the Covid-19 lockdown, state transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted on Sunday.

“...Under chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s guidance, the transport department has sanctioned financial assistance of ₹5,000 per month for 155,301 drivers and owners of para-transit vehicles. The amount will be credited to their bank accounts from Monday,” Gahlot tweeted.

The beneficiary drivers received similar aid during the nation-wide lockdown last year and didn’t have to apply for assistance this year. A senior Delhi government official said more drivers are being registered, and several others are likely to be paid in the coming days.

On May 14, the Delhi cabinet approved ₹5,000 assistance to drivers of para-transit vehicles and Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge and permit holders, in view of the limited economic activity during the lockdown and the consequent financial hardships they may face.

Among the beneficiaries, an official said, are drivers of auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, taxis, ‘Phat Phat Sewa’, eco-friendly Sewa, ‘Gramin Sewa’ and drivers of maxi cabs with Public Service badges.

Delhi has over 280,000 lakh PSV badge holders and 190,000 permit holders eligible for aid, the government said.

Chief minister announced a similar programme on April 2 last year.

However, the Delhi high court pulled up the state government on May 30, 2020, and ordered it to disburse the promised amount at the earliest, while hearing a plea by an NGO that cited complaints by several para-transit vehicle drivers who said they hadn’t got any financial assistance.

Records showed that the state government eventually disbursed ₹78 crore as financial assistance for over 156,000 auto and taxi drivers in 2020.

