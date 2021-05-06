Delhi govt seeks cylinder donations to create common oxygen pool in all district

Each of the 11 districts in Delhi will now have a common oxygen pool of 20 cylinders to start with, while those wanting to donate cylinders can do so at the Raj Ghat depot of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), senior Delhi government officials said on Wednesday. The move is aimed at giving easy access to oxygen to the 50,000-odd Covid patients undergoing treatment in home isolation.

The government, through an order, allocated 11 DTC bus depots to create a pool of oxygen cylinders in each district. Each of these depots will be linked to the district magistrate (DM) of that zone, the order said.

Delhi, according to government officials, currently needs 976 MT oxygen per day. The allocation to the capital is only 590 MT, which the Supreme Court has ordered, must be increased to 700 MT.

Hospitals,meanwhile, continue to send out appeals for uninterrupted flow of oxygen to save critical patients.

“NGOs, religious organisations and individuals are doing a lot on their own. We request them to donate it (cyclinders) to the Delhi government... To donate, citizens can call on the helpline -- 23270718,” a senior government official said about the facility at the Raj Ghat depot. He asked not to be named.

The district magistrates concerned will be responsible for the judicious distribution of cylinders among Covid patients in home isolation as well as hospitals having an urgent requirement of oxygen, stated the order.

“Also, DMs have been authorised to create a buffer stock of 10% cylinders to meet any SOS calls, till the pool is expanded to fulfil the requirement of all individuals. The common pool will be boosted in a phase-wise manner through procurement, donations as well as those seized during searches of hoarders and black marketeers. The oxygen filled cylinders will be provided to Covid patients in home isolation and hospitals in return of empty ones,” the government order said.

Two DTC depots are providing buses to carry medical oxygen cylinders to hospitals in emergency situations, said a DTC official.

Each of the 11 districts in Delhi will now have a common oxygen pool of 20 cylinders to start with, while those wanting to donate cylinders can do so at the Raj Ghat depot of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), senior Delhi government officials said on Wednesday. The move is aimed at giving easy access to oxygen to the 50,000-odd Covid patients undergoing treatment in home isolation. The government, through an order, allocated 11 DTC bus depots to create a pool of oxygen cylinders in each district. Each of these depots will be linked to the district magistrate (DM) of that zone, the order said. Delhi, according to government officials, currently needs 976 MT oxygen per day. The allocation to the capital is only 590 MT, which the Supreme Court has ordered, must be increased to 700 MT. Hospitals,meanwhile, continue to send out appeals for uninterrupted flow of oxygen to save critical patients. “NGOs, religious organisations and individuals are doing a lot on their own. We request them to donate it (cyclinders) to the Delhi government... To donate, citizens can call on the helpline -- 23270718,” a senior government official said about the facility at the Raj Ghat depot. He asked not to be named. The district magistrates concerned will be responsible for the judicious distribution of cylinders among Covid patients in home isolation as well as hospitals having an urgent requirement of oxygen, stated the order. “Also, DMs have been authorised to create a buffer stock of 10% cylinders to meet any SOS calls, till the pool is expanded to fulfil the requirement of all individuals. The common pool will be boosted in a phase-wise manner through procurement, donations as well as those seized during searches of hoarders and black marketeers. The oxygen filled cylinders will be provided to Covid patients in home isolation and hospitals in return of empty ones,” the government order said. MORE FROM THIS SECTION AIIMS Delhi adds 150 more beds for Covid patients Supply eases but no respite for small hospitals in Delhi 3 arrested for passing off fire extinguishers as oxygen cylinders Water supply to be affected for 3 days in various parts of Delhi Two DTC depots are providing buses to carry medical oxygen cylinders to hospitals in emergency situations, said a DTC official.