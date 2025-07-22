Delhi govt seeks feedback on Nehru Park air purifier plan

The government has launched a residents’ survey at Nehru Park to collect feedback from daily visitors to understand whether they think outdoor air purifiers inside the park should be installed, environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday. The survey is for the government’s pilot plan to create a clean air zone by installing over 150 outdoor air purifiers at the park. DPCC officials during survey at the Nehru Park. (HT Photo)

The minister said the survey was launched on Sunday and is being carried out by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), adding the feedback will be assessed before finalising whether to proceed with the project or not. “The survey started on Sunday and will carry on till Tuesday, after which the results will be analysed,” Sirsa told HT.

“This initiative is designed for the people...especially for walkers and joggers. Hence, their feedback and participation is crucial in this exercise,” the minister added, stating if rejected by the public outright, they may consider alternative spaces.

“We are already looking to do something similar at busy markets. The idea is to create clean spaces where the air quality is within permissible limits even in the winter months where pollution is high,” said Sirsa.

The DPCC has set up a stall at Nehru Park, with questionnaires with the question - “Would you like to have an air purifier in your park?” with four response options.

Sirsa had inspected the park last month, along Delhi’s PWD minister Parvesh Verma. The two ministers had announced that if successful, the pilot project could be replicated at high-footfall places such as Khan Market and Connaught Place. The project aims to install over 150 outdoor air purifiers, each around nine-feet tall and likely to cover an area of 600sqms.

The new project will be carried out through a corporate social responsibility (CSR) partnership with private firm Umeandus, which has tested the technology at four locations, including Anand Vihar, at a petrol pump in Jangpura, New Moti Bagh and outside the Taj Ambassador hotel. Officials said each machine costs around ₹5 lakh. The government will also require approval from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).