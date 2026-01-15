Delhi govt set to introduce ‘startup policy’, says education minister

Delhi government is at an advanced stage of introducing a ‘Startup Policy’ with an investment worth ₹325 crore over the upcoming five years, education minister Ashish Sood announced on Wednesday, adding that its legal framework will cover all aspects critical to a favourable startup ecosystem, including incubation, funding, industry linkage, and market access. Delhi education minister Ashish Sood and CM Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Startup Yuva Festival. (@ashishsood_bjp/ X)

Addressing a gathering at the Capital’s first annual Youth Startup Festival, “The Delhi government will soon introduce the Delhi Startup Policy, under which a provision of ₹325 crore has been proposed for the next five years. The policy aims to enable 5,000 startups to be developed by Delhi’s youth by 2035, covering incubation, funding, industry linkage, and market access.”

The festival organised by the higher and technical education department at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre witnessed participation of 11 universities, colleges, and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) from the Capital.

With the “campuses to market” initiative, the government aims to foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem that connects students at all levels and institutions, including schools, colleges and technical skill development centres, the minister said.

“The present Delhi government is now creating a complete ecosystem from school education to higher and technical education, placing skills, entrepreneurship, and innovation at its core. This ecosystem is moving forward by bringing together both public and private institutions. The youth startup festival is a platform to cater to this interconnected and youth-driven entrepreneurial spirit,” said Sood.

Under the initiative, top six student-led startups were awarded an equity-free grant of ₹10 lakh each and the top 100 were granted ₹1 lakh in financial support to mitigate early-stage risks, the minister said.

“‘Campus to Market’ is not just a slogan but is being implemented as a proper system, ensuring that a student’s idea can easily reach mentorship, funding, and the market,” he added.

The festival was inaugurated by the Union minister of state (independent charge), skill development and entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary. Chief minister Rekha Gupta was also present at the festival.