Delhi govt signs MoU with Bharat Taxi for cooperative cab services

New Delhi:In a first for the country, the Delhi government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Taxi for cooperative cab services, officials said on Friday. Delhi has become the first state to partner with Bharat Taxi’s cooperative mobility platform, setting a new benchmark in urban mobility, officials said. (HT PHOTO)

Curated taxi-based services for tourists, including two-hour, four-hour and full-day sightseeing, covering major attractions in and around Delhi will be launched, they added.

The MoU was inked between the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited (STCL), the cooperative arm of Bharat Taxi. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and tourism minister Kapil Mishra were also present.

To improve last mile connectivity and commuter convenience, point-to-point travel services with technology-enabled booking, transparent pricing and standardised service protocols will also be offered , officials added.

Point-to-point travel provides direct transportation between specific locations.

The initiative aims to provide safe, reliable and transparent taxi services, while strengthening the income and welfare of taxi drivers, officials said, adding that the partnership advances ease of living, travel and earning.

The MoU aligns the Delhi government’s tourism and public service mandate with Bharat Taxi’s cooperative, driver-owned mobility model.

Officials said the DTTDC will act as the tourism and branding partner, focusing on upskilling drivers. Drivers will be sensitised to Delhi’s culture, history and heritage. Bharat Taxi will provide mobility services using its digital platform and cooperative driver network, they added.

Under this model, drivers retain a significantly higher share of their earnings compared to conventional aggregator platforms and are stakeholders in the cooperative, ensuring participation in decision-making and access to organised support systems, officials added.