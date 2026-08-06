Delhi govt steps up inspection on sale of painkillers

Delhi’s department of drugs control on Tuesday flagged the sale and purchase of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) without prescriptions at multiple chemist shops, following which the department has started inspections of chemist shops across the Capital.

Officials said that with the ongoing monsoon season, there has been a rise in NSAIDs such as Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac. (AFP)

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Officials said that with the ongoing monsoon season, there has been a rise in NSAIDs such as Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac.

An official from the drugs control department, who did not wish to be named, said, “Amid the monsoon season, when cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya rise, a surge in the sale of NSAIDs is generally seen. During inspections last week, we received complaints from our teams that NSAIDs were being sold over the counter without prescriptions in multiple parts of the city.”

The official added, “As part of the raids, our inspectors act as customers, go to these shops and try to buy NSAIDs without prescriptions. Chemists violating norms are given warnings. However, repeated violations will lead to legal actions.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to the department, there are around 20,000 registered chemists in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the department, there are around 20,000 registered chemists in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Sunil Rana, associate director and head, internal medicine, at Asian Hospital, said, “A lot of people start self-medicating as soon as they develop fever or body aches. Most NSAIDs are commonly used for pain and fever relief but can be dangerous if taken without medical advice, especially when dengue is suspected. Dengue causes a fall in the platelet count and increases the tendency to bleed. NSAIDs interfere with blood clotting and can increase the risk of severe internal bleeding, gastrointestinal haemorrhage and other life-threatening complications. Taking over-the-counter painkillers without diagnosis can mask symptoms and delay medical care.”

“To prevent such cases, it is important to tighten surveillance and regulate the over-the-counter sale of NSAIDs,” he added.

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The above-quoted official added that the department has also informed the president of the All Chemist Associations of Delhi to direct chemists not to dispense these medicines without a prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

“Chemists have also been advised to encourage customers with fever and body aches to seek medical consultation,” the official added.