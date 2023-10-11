Delhi Govt teams to check air pollution at 13 hotspots

Environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the government has formed 13 coordination teams—one for each of Delhi’s 13 pollution hotspots, adding that officers were appointed to form the teams based on the department or agency carrying out work at these locations.

DPCC and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had, in 2018, identified 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi, based on the annual PM2.5 concentration at these locations. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)

Additionally, a total of 60 anti-smog guns will also be deployed at the hotspots to control dust pollution from local sources, the minister said. He held a review meeting earlier in the day to assess on-ground preparation at these hotspots.

“A total of 13 coordination teams have been formed for these hotspots, for which all deputy commissioners from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be the nodal point. Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) engineers have also been deployed at these hotspots for continuous monitoring,” Rai said.

DPCC and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had, in 2018, identified 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi, based on the annual PM2.5 concentration at these locations, which was recorded as higher than Delhi’s mean PM 2.5. These include Anand Vihar, Mundka, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, Okhla, Bawana, Vivek Vihar, Narela, Ashok Vihar and Dwarka.

Rai also referred to data shared by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday and said it was reflective of the government’s efforts to control pollution.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, hit out at the AAP government on Wednesday and said they failed to control all aspects of pollution, including dust pollution and the ban on single-use plastics.

“Pollution has once again increased in the Capital. Due to the lack of improvement in public transport, people are compelled to bring their vehicles on the roads,” said Bidhuri.

