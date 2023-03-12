Delhi govt to conduct study to assess public outreach plans

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year, the Delhi government plans to conduct a study to ascertain the impact of its public communication campaigns to gauge people’s perception, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The study included at least 10 flagship campaigns of the Aam Aadmi Party government . (PTI)

These include at least 10 flagship campaigns of the Aam Aadmi Party government — anti-dengue campaign (10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute), anti-pollution campaigns (Red Light On, Gaadi Off, Odd-Even, Switch Delhi), education campaigns (Mission Buniyad, Desh ke Mentor, Business Blaster), services campaign (Delhi Sarkar Apke Dwar, Faceless Service in RTO); and health campaign (Dilli Ki Yogshala), the officials said.

The study, an official said, will help the government ensure that the schemes’ benefits reach the maximum number of people. It will be conducted by a specialised agency which will be hired through an already-floated open tender which will submit its report by May-end, they said.

“The successful implementation of Delhi government schemes have been made possible in part due to an effective communication strategy implemented by the government. It ensures that citizens are aware of these initiatives, and remain actively engaged and participative in these schemes. The study will help to gain important insights of citizens’ perception towards effectiveness of campaign for programmes,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

The government will study the survey report, and analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the campaigns and make necessary interventions to improve them, officials said.

The study will be conducted on the basis of personal interviews through random selection across Delhi, and will cover all demographic segments such as age, gender and occupation. Separate schedules and questionnaires will be designed to cover each communication campaign

“The data will be collected digitally and will be made available to the government on real time basis,” said the official cited above.

“There are 11 districts in Delhi. A sample of at least 22,000 would be surveyed...covering demographic segments viz. age, gender, occupation, cultural background, and family status, so that selected sample for survey represent different social and economic background. Survey of at least 200 persons from each district for each schedule will be conducted. The respondents will be randomly selected,” according to Delhi government documents seen by HT.

