Delhi govt to initiate coaching classes for poor Class 10, 12 graduates

The Delhi government will initiate classes for children from marginalised backgrounds starting next week under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, officials said on Thursday.

Ahead of the classes, social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam held a review meeting with senior officers and coaching operators enlisted under the scheme on Thursday. “We will start classes from next week for the children who graduate from classes 10 and 12 this year to finish their course on time. In this regard, guidelines will be issued to all the coaching operators,” Gautam said.

He added that children from poor families in Delhi had cleared tough competitive exams and joined prestigious institutions, such as Indian Institutes of Technology.

Under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, the Delhi government provides free coaching to talented students of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and poor families who have cleared classes 10 and 12 with good marks. They’re provided with coaching facilities for competitive exams such as Joint Entrance Examination, medical and civil services. There are about 46 coaching institutes across Delhi that conduct classes for these students.

During the meeting, Gautam also inquired about the status of children appearing in JEE and other competitive exams this year. He said, “We will ensure that the beneficiaries of the scheme are not left behind and their classes start on time.”

