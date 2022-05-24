Delhi govt to install external defibrillators in public places

New Delhi: To ensure quick medical attention to patients experiencing sudden cardiac arrests in public places, the Delhi government is planning to install automated external defibrillators (AED) — a medical device designed to analyse the heart rhythm and restore it to normal through controlled electric shocks — in crowded areas like bus stops, marketplaces and railway stations, with officials saying that teams will soon begin a mapping exercise to identify possible locations to install the devices.

A senior official of the Delhi government’s health department said that the idea is to ensure basic cardiac life support to a patient in the case of a medical emergency before they are hospitalised.

“We will be installing portable AEDs with detailed manuals that will enlist the proper way to use this device by common people with ease in case of a medical emergency. These will essentially be like the fire equipment that you see in malls and office spaces. This will be a very important tool to use in case someone faces a medical emergency, such as a heart attack, in a public place till the time they receive proper hospital care,” the health official said.

The health department exercise was prompted by directions issued by the Delhi high court, asking the government to set up proper medical equipment and trained teams in public places to provide basic and advanced cardiac life support in order to prevent deaths due to sudden heart attacks.

The directions were based on a public interest litigation initiated by the high court based on a letter by late Dr KK Aggarwal, Padma Shri awardee and formernational president of Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) that pointed out the need to set up medical centres with teams trained to provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and installation of AEDs to prevent deaths caused by sudden heart attacks in public places.

Currently, only limited locations -- like major shopping malls, the Delhi Airport and the Delhi Metro -- have trained medical teams and proper medical equipment to prevent any serious medical mishaps.

“All DMRC stations have provision for first-aid and necessary facilitation in association with CATS (Centralised Accident and Trauma Services) and nearby hospitals to deal with medical emergencies. The station staff has also been trained in imparting first aid and they have successfully helped many passengers,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director (corporate communications), DMRC.

Health experts across the board welcomed the government’s decision to finally set up a system in the city that will enable immediate care to patients.

Dr Shrikanth Srinivasan, head of the department of critical care medicine at Human Care Medical Charitable Trust-Manipal Hospital, said that sudden cardiac arrest is a major public health issue with poor survival chances in the absence of prompt and timely intervention.

“These devices require minimal training for operating and are essential in improving outcomes from sudden cardiac arrests. They should be available in most places where large public gatherings occur. This step by the Delhi government to audit the availability and training for use would be a welcome step in improving the safety of the public and could mean the difference between life and death,” said Dr Srinivasan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON