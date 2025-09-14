Delhi govt to launch 75 schemes in fortnight to mark PM’s b’day
Delhi CM added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be inaugurating Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the city during the fortnight.
Chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government will launch 75 new schemes between September 17 and October 2 to mark the 75th birthday fortnight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The government will launch ‘seva pakhwada’ on September 17, during which a cleanliness drive will be conducted across the city.
CM made the announcements after a meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat where Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, south Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, minister Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood among others, were present.
“Special arrangements have been made to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for the first time since the formation of this government. This occasion reflects the shared commitment of the triple engine government. For this, the government has decided to launch 75 new schemes and programmes during the Seva Pakhwada. This decision, she said, will provide new momentum and greater heights to Delhi’s development, playing a key role in the city’s progress towards becoming Viksit Delhi,” CM Gupta said.
She added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be inaugurating Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the city during the fortnight.
“The 15 days will mark a new chapter of development and gifts for the capital. All public representatives, whether MPs, MLAs, or councillors, will participate wholeheartedly in this seva pakhwada. This will remain historic for Delhi, and in the forthcoming 15 days, the capital will witness new heights of development, new dimensions, new definitions of good governance, and new initiatives dedicated to its people.”
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.