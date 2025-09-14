Delhi govt to launch 75 schemes in fortnight to mark PM’s b’day

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government will launch 75 new schemes between September 17 and October 2 to mark the 75th birthday fortnight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, MPs, ministers, and other dignitaries, chairs the preparatory meeting for Sewa Pakhwada at the Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The government will launch ‘seva pakhwada’ on September 17, during which a cleanliness drive will be conducted across the city.

CM made the announcements after a meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat where Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, south Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, minister Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood among others, were present.

“Special arrangements have been made to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for the first time since the formation of this government. This occasion reflects the shared commitment of the triple engine government. For this, the government has decided to launch 75 new schemes and programmes during the Seva Pakhwada. This decision, she said, will provide new momentum and greater heights to Delhi’s development, playing a key role in the city’s progress towards becoming Viksit Delhi,” CM Gupta said.

She added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be inaugurating Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the city during the fortnight.

“The 15 days will mark a new chapter of development and gifts for the capital. All public representatives, whether MPs, MLAs, or councillors, will participate wholeheartedly in this seva pakhwada. This will remain historic for Delhi, and in the forthcoming 15 days, the capital will witness new heights of development, new dimensions, new definitions of good governance, and new initiatives dedicated to its people.”