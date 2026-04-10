Delhi govt to launch AI-powered E-District 2.0 portal for faster, citizen-friendly services

New Delhi:The Delhi government is set to roll out E-District 2.0, an upgraded, AI-powered portal to improve the speed and efficiency of citizen services, officials said on Thursday. The government has appointed a consultant and given three months to submit a report on redeveloping the portal to make it more citizen friendly and hassle-free.

The government has appointed a consultant and given three months to submit a report on redeveloping the portal to make it more citizen friendly and hassle-free.

“The plan includes a bilingual AI chatbot to answer citizens’ queries, streamline application processing and improve accessibility to services,” said an official.

The revamped platform is expected to expand beyond the 453 services currently offered under the existing e-district system, which caters to multiple government departments, another official said.

The portal has 41 departments onboard with 8.78 million registered users. Officials said the government is also exploring using blockchain technologyto enhance data security and transparency.

A review meeting will be held with officials from departments including transport, revenue, food and civil supplies, social welfare, women and child development to understand citizens’ concerns and take feedback on adding more services, said the official.

“The current e-district portal was launched nearly a decade ago. The government aims to ensure that the upgraded portal remains relevant, efficient, and future-ready,” he added.

Launched in 2015 by the then Aam Aadmi Party government, the existing e-district platform provides an end-to-end integrated solution for availing services and enables online verification of certificates issued by different departments.

Officials said the new portal will feature a more user-friendly interface, faster processing, adherence to service timelines, and improved back-end integration.

The Delhi government in February also integrated e-District services with the Common Service Centre (CSC) network. Around 75 services, including income, caste and residence certificates, birth and death certificates, are available at over 7,000 CSC centres across Delhi for a fee of ₹30 per service.