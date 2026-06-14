Delhi govt to launch plantation drive info portal to push public participation

New Delhi: Starting next month, the Delhi government plans to open plantation activities to the public during this year’s Van Mahotsav celebrations, enabling residents to register for free drives in their neighbourhood through a dedicated online portal. According to Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the state forest department will launch a portal by June end, which will provide ward-wise details of plantation sites. (HT Archive)

According to Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the state forest department will launch a portal by June end, which will provide ward-wise details of plantation sites, allowing visitors to identify the site nearest to them. They can register for the same and plant saplings with assistance from the government.

Delhi government has set a target of planting 7,000,000 saplings this year, with 1,500,000 to be planted in the city’s reserved forest areas.

“We will celebrate Van Mahotsav on a large scale and invite residents to participate actively. The forest department is likely to launch a new portal through which people can register to plant a tree,” Sirsa said.

Officials said meetings have been held with several land-owning agencies, including the forest department, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the irrigation and flood control department, and the education department to identify plantation sites. Preparatory work, including the digging of pits for saplings, is already underway, they added.

According to the India State of Forest Report 2023, Delhi’s green cover stood at 371.3 sq km, accounting for around 25% of the city’s total geographical area of 1,483 sq km.

To further encourage participation, the forest department will also roll out “Vriksh Rath” – or saplings on wheels – during the monsoon season. These are mobile units which will distribute free saplings and provide logistical support for plantation activities. A tender has already been floated for the procurement of 13 vehicles, one for each of Delhi’s districts. The vehicles will carry saplings, manure, water and other materials, while horticulture staff deployed on board will assist residents.