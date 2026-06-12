Delhi govt to redevelop bus queues to generate ad revenue

New Delhi

The project has been estimated at ₹650 crore and the consultant will have to be a reputed central public sector organisation, as per the tender conditions. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government plans to redevelop its bus queue shelters and bus stops to make them economically viable through outdoor advertising and will appoint a consultant for the project, officials said on Thursday.

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The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) said the selected consultant will oversee the project under a design-build-operate-and-transfer model.

The project has been estimated at ₹650 crore and the consultant will have to be a reputed central public sector organisation, as per the tender conditions.

“The project management consultant will appoint a concessionaire for designing, building and operating the bus queue shelters. Before the appointment of a concessionaire, it shall undertake a comprehensive feasibility study of the notified bus queue shelters (BQS) or bus stops and organise them into economically viable and balanced clusters for implementation,” said Delhi transport minister Pankaj Singh.

The redevelopment plan envisages modern, technology-enabled bus shelters equipped with digital advertising panels, Public Information Systems (PIS), panic alarm systems, weather displays and solar-powered lighting. The standard shelter design measures 9 metres by 2.5 metres and will feature stainless steel structures, polycarbonate roofing and provisions for renewable energy integration.

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{{^usCountry}} The PMC will also be tasked with preparing financial models, fixing reserve prices, conducting the bidding process, evaluating proposals and recommending successful DBOT developers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PMC will also be tasked with preparing financial models, fixing reserve prices, conducting the bidding process, evaluating proposals and recommending successful DBOT developers. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, the consultant will monitor operations for six months after project completion, ensuring that the new bus shelters are delivered within stipulated timelines and quality standards. The initiative is aimed at modernising Delhi’s public transport infrastructure while leveraging private investment through a sustainable DBOT framework, officials said.