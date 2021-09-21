Delhi govt to scrutinise winter pollution plans submitted by agencies

The Delhi government will scrutinise pollution control action plans for the winter that were submitted by various agencies. A senior government official said the deadline for submitting these plans was 6pm Tuesday.

“We had given all the agencies time till 6pm on Tuesday to submit their final action plan and the recommendations they have for the government ahead of the winter pollution season. Now we will be scrutinising their plans and will give them feedback on what can be added,” the official said.

The official also added that based on the submitted plans, the environment department along and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will formulate a detailed winter action plan that is likely to be released by September 30.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai announced earlier this month that the government will release a winter action plan this year to ensure that pollution from various sources is kept in check.

He said that the individual action plans submitted by agencies will also be evaluated from time to time to ensure that they are sticking to the tasks they have taken up.

Every year ahead of the winter season, pollution levels in the national capital start deteriorating till they reach emergency levels. The season starts off with fumes from the crop stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana and is made worse by Delhi’s local pollution sources such as vehicular emissions, dust and incidents of open waste burning, and cracker-bursting during Diwali time. The unfavourable weather conditions, including low wind speed, also tend to worsen the situation.