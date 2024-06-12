Delhi govt to set up 200 camps for Kanwars

The Delhi government is planning to set up around 200 camps for the annual Kanwar yatra pilgrimage, revenue minister Atishi said, directing officials to make arrangements for waterproof tents, furniture, toilets, water, medical and other necessary facilities for the pilgrims. Delhi revenue minister Atishi met district magistrates and senior officials to discuss the arrangements for the Kanwar camps. (HT Photo)

This year, the Kanwar yatra is scheduled to begin on July 22. As part of the celebrations, thousands of Shiva devotees travel to Haridwar in the Hindu month of Shravan to collect water from the Ganga and then return — most of them on foot — to offer the water at temples near their homes. Several hundred of these pilgrims pass through the Capital, and every year, the Delhi government sets up camps where these devotees, called kanwars or kanwariyas, can rest.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

“Like every year, this year too, the Kejriwal government will set up camps for the convenience of kanwariyas across Delhi, where all the necessary facilities will be provided for them. Waterproof tents, furniture, toilets, water, medical and other necessary facilities will be available in the camp. In this regard, instructions have been given to all district administrations to ensure every necessary step for the safety and facilities of Kanwariyas,” Atishi said after meeting the officials.

In addition, she said, district administrations will connect local dispensaries to the camps for the convenience of the pilgrims, and ambulances will be on standby to deal with for any emergency. Hospitals will also be instructed to make special arrangements for the treatment of kanwariyas, she said.