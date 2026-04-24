Delhi govt to set up AI centres at two city colleges

New Delhi Each centre is expected to foster around 100 start-ups, train 7,000 individuals and create 1,000 jobs over a four-year period. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government will establish two artificial intelligence centres of excellence (AI-CoEs) under the Centre’s IndiaAI Mission at the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Each centre is estimated to cost ₹20 croreand will be constructed on a 40:40:20 contribution model shared by the ministry of electronics and information technology, Delhi government and academic partners, officials said.

Each centre is expected to foster around 100 start-ups, train 7,000 individuals and create 1,000 jobs over a four-year period, an official said.

The initiative aligns with the ₹10,371.92-crore IndiaAI Mission approved last year to accelerate the country’s growth as a global AI hub. The mission focuses on developing indigenous large language models, building robust AI computing infrastructure and upskilling the workforce.

“Delhi is taking a decisive leap into the future by investing in AI for promoting innovation and economic growth. These AI centres of excellence will not only nurture cutting-edge research and startups but also ensure that technology meaningfully improves the lives of our citizens,” Delhi IT minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

A key focus of the centres will be the deployment of AI-driven solutions in governance, to enhance efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness in public service delivery, officials said.

The focus of the centres will be on building a strong and future-ready workforce by offering structured training, capacity-building programmes, and certification courses in AI and allied technologies.