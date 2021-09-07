Delhi govt to showcase 100 best entrepreneurship projects at business carnival: Sisodia

Launching the Delhi government’s seed money scheme, wherein each student of class 11 and 12 will be given an amount of ₹2,000 for developing a business idea/project of theirs, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the top 100 projects under the scheme will be displayed at a “business carnival” and 10 students with the best projects will get direct admissions to state universities.

Students will be receiving the seed money as a part of the government’s entrepreneurship mindset curriculum (EMC), launched in 2019 for students of classes 9 to 12. Explaining the “business blasters” component of EMC, Sisodia said, “The objective of this project is to prepare children to make investments, eliminate fears of starting a business from their minds and to teach them to earn profit. Most importantly, even if they do not make a profit, they should learn to face failure.”

Sisodia also said a business carnival will be organised, where the 100 best projects, at zonal and district level, will be showcased. “These projects will be rated by renowned entrepreneurs and universities. And the children involved in the top 10 projects will be directly admitted to the BBA (Bachelors in Business Administration) course in NSUT (Netaji Subhas University of Technology) and DTU (Delhi Technological University),” he said.

In January, the Delhi government distributed seed money of ₹1,000 each to 41 students of the School of Excellence in Khichripur as a pilot programme. After nine groups of students emerged succeful inde veloping their business ideas and earning a small profit, the government decided to roll out the programme for class 11 and 12 students on Tuesday.

Students whose projects will be approved by schools will receive the increased seed money of ₹2,000 which was announced in the budget earlier this year.

The announcement was made at an event on Tuesday to roll out the business blasters component of the programme at Thyagraj Stadium. “The biggest drawback of the education system is that we are imparting knowledge to our children but we have not inculcated an entrepreneurial mindset in them. We are teaching them to work hard, making them talented but have failed to instil in them the courage to become an entrepreneur,” Sisodia said while explaining the need behind EMC.

“Through these programmes, instead of an army of job seekers emerging from our schools and colleges, we will have entrepreneurs who give jobs to the youth of the country,” he said.