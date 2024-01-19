Delhi govt to stage spl Ramlila ahead of Ayodhya event

The Delhi government will organise a special Ramlila in the city on Monday to mark the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple. The Ramlila will be staged for three hours in the evenings from Saturday to Monday, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Friday. Ayodhya, Jan 19 (ANI): A glimpse of the illumination at 'Ram ki Pedi' ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya on Friday. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma) (Amit Sharma)

The minister added that the Ramlila will be held at Pyarelal Bhawan near ITO from 4pm to 7pm on three days. The Delhi government wanted to stage the special Ramlila at Bharat Mandapam, but failed to get permission for the venue from the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) that manages the facility, he said.

“The permission to the venue was denied completely due to political reasons. The central government is playing politics even over programmes related to Lord Ram,” Bhardwaj said.

HT reached out to ITPO, but did not get any response for comment.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to participate in the special Ramlila.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has recently announced that he will visit the Ram temple with his family after the consecration ceremony is over. “I received a letter from them...when we called them, we were informed that a team will arrive to give the final and personal invitation. That team has not come yet. They have written in the letter that many VVIPs will visit, so for security measures, only one person is allowed (against one invitation). I want to go with my wife, children and parents to visit the Ram Mandir. So, we will go after the consecration ceremony,” Kejriwal has recently said when asked if he has received an invitation to attend the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony and whether he will attend the event.