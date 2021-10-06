Delhi govt to start dust control campaign from October 7 to 29

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai announced on Wednesday that the government will run a campaign from October 7 to 29 to curb dust pollution in the national Capital.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the minister also said that the government will launch a web portal on Thursday to monitor all construction agencies’ compliance with dust control guidelines.

“The project proponents found violating the norms will be issued a show-cause notice. Action will be taken against them if they fail to reply within two days. A stop work order will be issued along with hefty fines if they continue to violate norms,” Rai said.

According to National Green Tribunal’s guidelines, violation of pollution control rules at construction sites will lead to the imposition of a fine ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹5 lakh.

Rai said 31 teams, including 17 from Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and 14 from the Green Marshals (usually home guards), have been constituted to inspect construction sites and monitor the situation.

The Delhi government, in September, issued a set of 14 guidelines for construction and demolition agencies to curb dust pollution. Officials of the government had also conducted meetings with major construction agencies operating in the city to ensure that all pollution control measures are followed on sites.

The 14-point guidelines stated that construction sites should be covered from all sides using tin sheds, construction material must be covered with sheets, and roads leading to sites must be paved to avoid any dispersion of road and construction dust. Agencies constructing in an area over 20,000 square metres will also have to deploy anti-smog guns to ensure that dust settles.

Vehicles carrying construction material should also be covered. There should be no collection of construction and demolition (C&D) waste on the roadside. Besides, the grinding of stones will not be allowed in the open, the guidelines said.

The minister said all agencies involved in construction activities will be required to mandatorily register on the web portal.

“All construction agencies will have to comply with the checklist, conduct self-audits and upload a self-declaration on a fortnightly basis,” Rai said.