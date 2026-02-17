New Delhi, The Delhi government is gearing up for the houselisting and housing phase of Census 2027 next month for which over 40,000 employees will receive fieldwork training in the coming days, officials said on Tuesday. Delhi govt to train over 40,000 employees for houselisting phase of Census 2027

The houselisting and housing phase is scheduled to start from April 15.

A senior revenue department officer said that the exercise is expected to conclude by June, covering the entire national capital.

"The mapping of houslisting blocks comprising around 180-200 households has started. After complete mapping, each houslisting block will be assigned an enumerator for gathering information from people during the houslisting exercise," he said.

The officer said training of master trainers has concluded. Now, these master trainers will train officials in the district, in batches. After training, the process for requisitioning the census staff will begin who will be deployed for houslisting.

The planning department of the government has appointed 10 statistical officers as master trainers for this house listing exercise. These master trainers will subsequently train over 40,0000 personnel from various departments who will be assigned to census-related tasks.

Further, in a gazette notification issued last week on behalf of the Lt Governor, the office of Revenue Secretary cum Division Commissioner republished the notification of Ministry of Home Affairs dated January 22.

The MHA notification listed 33 questions to be asked by the Census officers during the houselisting and housing phase of the Census exercise.

The questions to be asked during houselisting phase will include building number, census house number, predominant materials used in floor, wall, roof of house, use and condition of house, total number of persons in the household, name of head of household.

Ownership of house, number of dwelling rooms, main source of drinking water, main source of lighting, access to toilet and bathroom, fuel used for cooking, use of radio, television, computer, laptop, bicycle, car, jeep, van, main cereal consumed, use of mobile number will be other questions, listed the notification.

The entire houselisting and housing exercise will be conducted digitally with enumerators recording data using a mobile app specifically designed for this purpose, said the officials.

A pre-test for the Census 2027 House listing and Housing phase was conducted in South Delhi in October 2025 to assess the digital processes, evaluate test questions related to house listings, and examine housing conditions.

The entire Census 2027 exercise will be undertaken in two phases. The house listing and housing phase will be followed by population enumeration in February 2027, encompassing the collection of demographic, socio-economic data covering caste.

