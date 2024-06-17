Delhi govt to upgrade 7 forests in city, develop 3

Eco-friendly features such as nature trails, cycling tracks and open viewing decks for birdwatching will soon be added at the seven city forests across the Capital by the forest department, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. New Delhi, India - June 28, 2023: Trees planted inside the Insaaf Bagh created after the orders from Delhi High Court at Central Ridge near Buddha Garden in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)**To go with Richa's Story (Hindustan Times)

The forest department is also planning to develop three new city forests across Delhi, at Garhi Mandu in east Delhi, Lal Kuan in southeast Delhi and Ujwa in southwest Delhi, they added.

Last week, Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai announced that the government will add more environment-friendly features at the seven city forests, as part of its summer action plan against air pollution.

Forest officials said Delhi currently has 20 city forests, spread over an area of 549.64 hectare. Out of these, the seven forests chosen to be redeveloped using eco-friendly materials included Alipur, Mukhmelpur, Qutubgarh and Mamurpur city forests in the north forest division, Hauz Rani in the south forest division, Mitraon city forest in the west forest division and Shastri Park Metro station in the central forest division.

“The new plans for the city forests will offer walking trails and cycle tracks for visitors. These will be made from eco-friendly materials such as murrum, a laterite-based soil. Watch towers or birdwatching decks will be installed and open interpretation centres will be built,” a forest official said on condition of anonymity.

The new features will also include canopy walks – a walking deck that will allow visitors to view the forest from the tree-top level.

Rai, while announcing the summer plan, listed plantation of saplings as a key avenue to combat heatwaves and air pollution, and said the government will carry out mega plantation drives.

Last year, the forest department listed 16 parameters, based on which it will upgrade its city forests.

The forest official added that with the increased greenery through plantation, these city forests act as lungs for the city, sequestering carbon and also help increase the groundwater table.

Any permanent installations or construction in a city forest is prohibited according to the provisions of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, the department said, and added that all materials used will be semi-permanent and eco-friendly, the official said.

“We will also ensure adequate solid waste management inside to check littering. No effluents or pollutants can be discharged inside and there will be a complete ban on plastic,” the forest official added.