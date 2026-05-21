New Delhi, The Delhi government is working on 'Mission 2030' to upgrade the power infra in the city, aimed at reducing the average power cut duration from around 120 minutes to 60 minutes per consumer per year, officials said. Delhi govt to upgrade distribution network as power demand growth to rise to 13,000 MW by 2031

Based on official estimates, the accelerated growth in power demand is projected to reach 13,114 MW by 2031, with regular demand growth estimated at a slightly lower 11,014 MW.

Delhi Power minister Ashish Sood stated that the government is considering the rising power demand as the city plans to adopt electric vehicles and expand its charging infrastructure. In addition, the Delhi Metro is undergoing rapid expansion, and there are seasonal peaks in demand alongside an increasing number of consumers.

The power master plan aims to ensure a reliable, round-the-clock power supply across every area of the city throughout the year, he said.

Under 'Mission 2030', the government has outlined plans to strengthen the distribution network across all 70 constituencies with specified investments in the coming years. The total expenditure required for this infrastructure work is estimated to be around ₹17,000 crore, he said.

In the next year, 'Mission 2030' aims to reduce the average number of power cuts from three to one per consumer annually. It also targets a reduction in the restoration time for supply from the current 45 minutes to 30 minutes, to decrease transformer breakdown rates from 0.53 per cent to 0.25 per cent, as detailed in the mission document.

Years of under-investment have stretched Delhi's power network in many areas, impacting reliability, safety, and power quality. To realise the goals of Mission 2030 and enable the Viksit Delhi dream, the power infra of the city needs to be strengthened and modernised, officials said.

It will require increased grid capacity to support rising demand, strengthening the distribution backbone and last-mile network. Converting overhead lines to underground and modernised operations, says the Mission 2030 document.

The estimated rise in power demand will place stress on the existing, outdated distribution infrastructure. In response, the Delhi government has prepared plans for an investment of nearly ₹17,000 crore over the next four years to upgrade and expand the distribution network.

Sood noted that the current government has inherited a power distribution infrastructure that has experienced a lack of substantial upgrades, timely repairs, and proper maintenance.

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