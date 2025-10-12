Delhi govt triples prize money in handicraft awards revamp

In a push to promote traditional craftsmanship and local enterprise, the Delhi government has announced a sweeping reform of its State Handicraft Awards, claiming that it is the first such overhaul in 12 years. The prize for the Rajya Shilpkaar Puraskar is now ₹1 lakh as Delhi revamps its handicraft awards to celebrate local artisans and innovation. (@mssirsa/X)

The move triples the prize money and expands the number of awards, while introducing new categories for women, divyang (specially-abled) artisans, startups and young innovators. Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the revision was long overdue and aimed at restoring the real worth of Delhi’s artisans.

The prize for the Rajya Shilpkaar Puraskar (State Award) has been increased from ₹30,000 to ₹1,00,000, and the Rajya Dakshata Puraskar (State Merit Award) from ₹20,000 to ₹75,000. The number of awards has also been doubled to six Shilpkaar Puraskars, including one reserved for women and 18 Dakshata Puraskar across diverse craft forms.

“Earlier, the prize did not reflect the true value of craftsmanship in today’s economy. By enhancing both the monetary and symbolic value of the awards, we hope to inspire the next generation of artisans to innovate, preserve and promote Delhi’s rich craft heritage,” Sirsa said.

The updated framework, approved under the Promotion of Handicraft scheme, also replaces older English nomenclature with culturally rooted Hindi titles to evoke a sense of national pride, the minister said. The revised guidelines, prepared in consultation with artisans and institutions between May and July this year, were met with widespread support, he added.

Sirsa said that the government has been actively promoting local crafts through events like Vastra Katha fashion showcases and Swadeshi Melas. Urging citizens to buy handmade products this festive season, he said, “Let this be a Swadeshi Wali Diwali. Every handloom or handicraft purchase strengthens our artisans and our Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.”