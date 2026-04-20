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Delhi govt vetting proposal to make property registrations paperless, faceless

Delhi govt vetting proposal to make property registrations paperless, faceless

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 09:32 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government is looking afresh at the proposal to make property registrations in the national capital online and paperless, officials said on Monday.

Delhi govt vetting proposal to make property registrations paperless, faceless

Delhi has already started using the National Generic Document Registration System for the registration of sale deeds, power of attorney, will and several other documents.

The government is likely to make the registration of sale deeds of properties "paperless and faceless" in the next few months, they said.

"The plan could materialise in the next five-six months if all the approvals are received in time," said a senior Delhi government officer and added that it will require changes in property registration rules after cabinet nod and subsequently passed in the Assembly.

The move to make sale deeds paperless and faceless began many years ago but it remained pending due to various reasons. Last year, the revenue department had roped in a consultant for it but the Assembly polls caused delays, the officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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