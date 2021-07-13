Govt withdraws Janpath Market closure order, tells traders to take responsibility

The Delhi government on Monday morning withdrew an order issued late Sunday night directing the popular Janpath Market to be shut over violations of Covid-19 protocol. The withdrawal of the order came after discussions between traders and New Delhi district authorities, who warned retailers that they will shut shops if distancing norms and masking guidelines are flouted.

The market, as a result, opened as usual on Monday morning, and enforcement teams went around monitoring that safety protocols were followed.

Traders in the market, which is among the city’s popular shopping destinations, have been directed to ensure social distancing in the market, limit the number of salespeople and customers inside shops, issue ID cards to hawkers, apart from a host of other conditions. The Delhi Police and traders’ associations will monitor the footfall in the market, officials said.

The revised directions were issued by the subdivisional magistrate (SDM) of Chanakyapuri after a meeting with various stakeholders, including the five traders’ associations from Janpath market.

Delhi authorities, in recent weeks, have cracked down on, and temporarily shut other popular markets, including in Lajpat Nagar, Sadar Bazar and Laxmi Nagar, after a surge in crowds and violations of distancing and masking protocols.

The New Delhi district authority late on Sunday night issued an order informing all agencies concerned that Janpath market will remain closed till further orders for violating the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) guidelines on Covid-appropriate behaviour during the weekend.

But the revised order issued on Monday morning said: “The Director (Enforcement), NDMC and SHO [station house officer], Connaught Place are hereby directed to enforce the order with immediate effect and submit a compliance report. This is issued with the approval of the district magistrate, chairman, DDMA, New Delhi district.”

Toni Chawla, general secretary of the Janpath Traders Association said, “All shop owners have been following Covid norms and ensuring distancing inside the shops. The problem on Sunday was because of the hawkers in the mini market.”

Manoj Kumar, secretary of the Janpath Old Mini Market Association said, “All the shops have been open since morning. There is slightly more rush on the weekend. We had a meeting with the district officials today (Monday_ morning, where all the issues regarding Covid norms were discussed.”