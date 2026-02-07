Delhi govt working on transport authority for integrated planning

New Delhi Officials said the move would restructure the Capital’s fragmented urban transport system and address longstanding issues of congestion and pollution. (Sajneev Verma/HT Photo)

The Delhi government is in the process of drafting legislation to establish the Delhi Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (DUMTA) for better coordination among different transport modes in the urban mobility sector, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

Gupta said that Delhi’s transport agencies have historically functioned in silos, with limited coordination in route planning, infrastructure development and service delivery.

“DUMTA will bring cohesion to Delhi’s entire urban mobility system. By placing all modes of transport like Metro, buses, regional rail, railways and feeder services, within a single planning jurisdiction, we will ensure that mobility solutions are integrated, efficient and citizen-focused,” the CM said.

Officials said the move would restructure the Capital’s fragmented urban transport system and address longstanding issues of congestion and pollution. For this, the CM has constituted a high-level task force, under the chairmanship of the chief secretary, to draft the legislation.

Officials said the proposed legislation will also provide for the creation of a dedicated Delhi Urban Transport Fund (DUTF) to support long-term, integrated mobility planning. Once established, DUMTA, supported by DUTF, is expected to facilitate integrated planning, unified ticketing systems, coordinated project execution and improved efficiency in public transport delivery across the national capital.

The task force includes senior officials from departments of transport, urban development, finance, planning, public works and Delhi Police. Representatives from key civic and transport agencies, including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and Indian Railways, have also been included. Officials said that experts in urban transportation may be co-opted to incorporate global best practices while accounting for Delhi’s specific challenges.

The chief minister also linked the initiative to the government’s broader strategy to address congestion and air pollution in the Capital, where vehicular emissions remain a significant local source of pollution.

“Our government is working on short, medium and long-term solutions to address pollution, an issue that worsened over the years due to lack of structural reforms by previous governments. Establishing DUMTA is one of the most important long-term interventions to reduce dependence on private vehicles and provide clean, efficient mobility to every resident of Delhi,” she said.

Officials said the proposed authority is expected to focus on strengthening public transport systems, improving last-mile connectivity and encouraging a shift away from private vehicle use. This includes coordinated planning of Metro, bus and regional rail networks, as well as feeder services.

The concept of a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) has been part of national urban transport policy for nearly two decades. The National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP), 2006, envisaged the creation of such authorities in all large cities to enable strategic planning and coordinated implementation of integrated urban transport systems.

With Delhi witnessing rapid urbanisation, rising population and increasing pressure on road infrastructure, officials said the need for an institutional mechanism, such as DUMTA, has become more pronounced. The envisaged authority is expected to act as a nodal body bringing together transport operators, municipal bodies, traffic police and roadowning agencies under a single institutional framework.