Delhi vigilance directorate cites ordinance, reinstates spl secy

The directorate of vigilance has announced that special secretary vigilance YVVJ Rajasekhar, who was divested of duties by the Delhi government over graft allegations, will resume his functions as usual starting Monday. The directorate cited an ordinance promulgated by the Centre, that introduces a bundle of new provisions in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 1991, effectively nullifying a Supreme Court judgement which shifted the authority of controlling bureaucrats in the national capital from the lieutenant governor to the elected Delhi government.

The central government is later expected to introduce the ordinance in Parliament in the form of a Bill.

The directorate’s order, signed by assistance director (caretaking), also says that Rajasekhar’s office will be de-sealed, and the work flow status will be maintained as per the status on May 10 — a day before the Supreme Court ruled that the Delhi government has control over bureaucrats assigned to departments under its purview.

HT reached out to the Delhi government, but officials did not respond to requests for comments on the development.

Rajasekhar has been at the centre of a controversy since May 15, when he was divested of duties and ordered to hand over all files to the government. Subsequently, the officer alleged that some of the files were copied by unknown people shortly after he was shunted from his role.

People aware of the matter said a Delhi-based NGO had accused Rajasekhar of “corruption, forgery and harassment”, as well as of “threatening people”. However, Abhinav Samaj, the NGO, later denied issuing any such document, prompting the officer to write to the Centre and profess his innocence.

