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Delhi HC dismisses plea to deport illegal migrants

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition to deport alleged illegal migrants living in Batla House, Shaheen Bagh, Majnu Ka Tila and areas along the Yamuna, saying that the plea was based on vague and unsubstantiated allegations

Published on: Jul 30, 2026, 08:29:33 IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition to deport alleged illegal migrants living in Batla House, Shaheen Bagh, Majnu Ka Tila and areas along the Yamuna, saying that the plea was based on vague and unsubstantiated allegations.

Petition alleged that illegal migrants were involved in criminal activities and pose a threat to the country’s sovereignty. (Representative photo)
Petition alleged that illegal migrants were involved in criminal activities and pose a threat to the country’s sovereignty. (Representative photo)

A bench of justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, in his July 22 verdict, said issuing such broad directions without any list identifying the alleged illegal migrants or any credible material supporting the allegations would amount to ordering a fishing and roving inquiry, which is beyond the scope of the court’s writ jurisdiction.

“This court is of the opinion that no omnibus direction can be issued requiring the respondents to identify and deport alleged illegal migrants on the basis of vague and unsubstantiated allegations,” the court said in its order.

The petition was filed by MA Burney, who said the illegal migrants were involved in criminal activitiesand pose a threat to the country’s sovereignty.

The court noted that Burney had neither filed any formal complaint with the local police, nor provided any list identifying details of alleged illegal immigrants.It also referred to a police inquiry, which found no material to substantiate the allegations.

 
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