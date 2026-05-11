New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has constituted a special task force under the chairpersonship of the Urban Development Department's joint secretary for the beautification, redevelopment, and maintenance of the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal area. Delhi HC forms special task force for beautification, redevelopment of Anand Vihar Bus Terminal

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain said a beautification plan prepared by the PWD and approved by the task force be placed before it on May 26 and directed the police to ensure that no unauthorised vending takes place in the area in the meantime.

In an order passed on May 5 on a petition concerning vending activities in the area, the bench said the task force would comprise a deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

It will also have nominated officials from the PWD, Delhi Transport Department, Indian Railways, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Regional Rapid Transit System, National Capital Region Transport Corporation, Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the SHO of Patparganj Industrial Area police station.

The court remarked that a task force was required in this case as the redevelopment of Anand Vihar Bus Terminal area could not be done by any particular agency on a standalone basis.

It directed the first meeting of the officials to be held on May 20, and said, "The special 'Task force' shall work towards formulating a comprehensive plan for the beautification, development, and maintenance of the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal area."

The court stated that the PWD would avail the services of a qualified architect, who would prepare a detailed plan, including a proper sketch as well as a 3D electronic representation showing the proposed landscaping and beautification.

It also said that specific locations for authorised street vendors shall be identified and earmarked, ensuring that vending activities are carried out in a clean and hygienic manner.

The court asked the chairperson and other officials in the task force to virtually join the hearing on the next date May 26. It directed all authorities to extend full cooperation in carrying out the mandate of the task force.

In January, the court had stressed the need for beautification and redevelopment of the bus terminal area to ensure a comfortable experience for passengers and tourists visiting the bus stand and the nearby railway station.

It had observed that the area deserved to be "properly re-planned, laid out, landscaped and tiled" with facilities such as shops, cafes, resting areas, sanitation facilities for passengers.

The court had also disapproved of the manner in which hawking activities were being carried out in the area, saying they were obstructing the smooth movement of the public.

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