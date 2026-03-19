Delhi HC grants 4 months add’l time to survey Tughlaqabad Fort area

New Delhi A view of the Tughlaqabad Fort. (HT Archive)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted a seven-member committee, headed by the secretary of the Union housing ministry, four months of additional time to complete the survey in and around Tughlaqabad Fort—expressing displeasure over the committee’s prolonged delay in selecting an agency to carry out the exercise.

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia issued the direction while hearing a bunch of petitions, one of which was filed in 2001, to protect and preserve the fort area.

“We’re giving you 4 months time, but please complete it… Six months time you took to appoint the survey committee and that too under the orders of the court. The comittee is headed by the Secretary of the Union Housing Ministry .. you could not ensure that the survey could be started in a month or 2? If we summon the officers, then it starts pinching. If you want we can start summoning officers.. Just see September to March 12– 6 months time to finalise and chose and agency to conduct a survey?” the bench said.

The observations came after the counsel for the Centre and the Archaeological Survey of India submitted that the work order to the selected agency would be issued within 10 days, following which the survey would be completed within four months from the date of issuance.

In September 2025, the high court formed a committee to devise a comprehensive policy for the removal of unauthorised occupants and illegal constructions in and around the fort, concluding that Tughlaqabad Fort was a monument of national importance, and its historical heritage and ethos must be preserved by ensuring that it remains free from encroachment. The court had also asked the committee to conduct a detailed survey before framing a policy.

In February 2016, the Supreme Court also directed the removal of the encroachment and illegal structures from the fort area. The Delhi High Court, in October 2016, also categorically issued an order, directing that no further construction or encroachment be made in the fort.