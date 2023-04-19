Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC: Pvt schools must admit students on transparent, fair criteria

Delhi HC: Pvt schools must admit students on transparent, fair criteria

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2023 11:57 PM IST

The court said that even though a school has autonomy in matters of admission under the general quota and can devise its own criteria for admission, the criteria have to be “reasonable, rational, and non-discriminatory.”

The Delhi high court on Wednesday observed that private schools have to be transparent, identifiable, and reasonable while exercising their right to admit students of their choice. The court thus granted relief to a boy who sought admission to a private school in Class 1 and granted him marks under the sibling criteria without insisting on the fee slip of the sibling as proof of being a student in the same school.

The court said private schools have to be transparent, identifiable, and reasonable while exercising their right to admit students of their choice. (File)
The court said private schools have to be transparent, identifiable, and reasonable while exercising their right to admit students of their choice. (File)

Justice Mini Pushkarna said that even though a school has autonomy in matters of admission under the general quota and can devise its own criteria for admission, the criteria have to be “reasonable, rational, and non-discriminatory.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi government sent showcause notices to 12 private schools for allegedly purchasing books and uniforms from specific vendors and flouting guidelines of the Directorate of Education (DoE), government officials said on Wednesday. An inquiry has also been ordered against six other schools.

Education minister Atishi said that she was personally monitoring the complaints received from parents. “Notices have been sent to the schools concerned asking them to explain why the parents have complained. Additionally, an investigation is also being carried out by the DoE. If any violations of guidelines are found, action will be taken against these schools under the relevant provisions of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973,” said Atishi.

Delhi government has, in the past, issued orders to private schools asking them not to force parents to buy expensive books and uniforms from the school or specific vendors. As per DoE’s order, since private schools were run by trusts/societies on a no-profit no-loss basis, schools had “no scope of profit and commercialisation”.

As per DoE rules, private schools must provide parents the liberty to purchase books/writing materials and uniforms from any place of their choice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
inquiry admission action students choice delhi government atishi relief books private schools directorate of education education minister + 10 more
inquiry admission action students choice delhi government atishi relief books private schools directorate of education education minister + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out