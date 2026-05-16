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Delhi HC issues notice in Al-Falah chair’s bail plea in terror-linked PMLA case

Delhi High Court issues notice on Jawad Siddiqui's bail plea in a money-laundering case linked to the 2025 Red Fort attack; next hearing on May 28.

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:18 am IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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New Delhi

A bench of justice Saurabh Banerjee sought the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) response in Siddiqui’s petition against a trial court’s May 3 order, rejecting his bail plea, and fixed May 28 as the next date of hearing. (Representative photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice in a petition filed by Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of Al-Falah University, seeking bail in a money-laundering case linked to the Red Fort attack of November 2025.

A bench of justice Saurabh Banerjee sought the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) response in Siddiqui’s petition against a trial court’s May 3 order, rejecting his bail plea, and fixed May 28 as the next date of hearing.

The trial court had observed that Jawad abused his position to use educational institutions for personal benefit. Additional sessions judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan of Saket courts, in an 85-page order, said the allegations were “grave” and no grounds for bail were found. The judge said that proceeds from Al-Falah University and colleges were routed through four firms owned by Siddiqui’s wife, children, and trusted employees, but controlled by him. The funds were moved abroad and invested in businesses and properties, the judge said.

The agency’s probe was based on FIRs registered by the Delhi Police crime branch alleging the university made fraudulent claims of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation to mislead students, parents and other stakeholders for wrongful gain. The agency filed a charge-sheet against Siddiqui in January and attached assets worth 139 crore, including 54 acres of land within the Al-Falah University campus.

 
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