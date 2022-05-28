Delhi HC notice as construction worker waits 5 years for aid for child's wedding
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) on a plea of a construction worker who had applied for financial assistance for their daughter's marriage in 2017.
It is stated that the petitioner is still waiting for the disposal of his application, even after five years of his daughter's marriage. It is alleged that now Board officials are demanding the marriage certificate of his daughter for disposal of his application which is in violation of the Board's own rule.
Justice Yashwant Varma issued notice to Board and other respondents in a plea of Banwari Lal. The court has listed the matter for hearing on September 5, 2022.
The petitioner moved the plea through Advocate Chirayu Jain who stated that the Board provides financial assistance to construction workers for the marriage of family members under Rule 282 of Delhi Construction and Other Construction Workers Rules 2002. The petitioner had applied for financial assistance for his daughter's marriage in 2017.
Advocate Shyel Trehan, counsel for the petitioner argued that the Board's officials have not taken any decision on the application of the petitioner even after a lapse of five years. Now they are insisting on a marriage certificate which is in contravention of the Board's Rules.
It is argued that nowhere in Building and Other Construction workers (BOCW) Act and Delhi BOCW Rules is mentioned that the claim application cannot be processed in absence of a copy of the marriage certificate.
The petition stated that Board's officials on 14 October 2021 issued a letter in pursuance of an order passed by the Delhi High Court on 27 April 2020 in another matter for disposal of all pending applications for financial assistance. Officials asked the petitioner to produce a copy of the marriage certificate as proof of marriage.
The petition submitted that after receiving the said letter the petitioner on 26 October 2021 filed all the documents including the marriage card and photographs as proof of marriage.
The counsel argued that now Board's officials demanding for daughter's marriage certificate which is in contravention of the Board's own rule. The said rule provides that the official will not insist on a marriage certificate for disposal of the application.
Disabled-friendly toilets in 87,610 U.P. govt primary schools soon
The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to ensure 19 basic amenities in all over 1.54 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools of the state as part of “Operation Kayakalp”. Under it for the first time, the government is now going to ensure disabled-friendly toilets in all these schools by March 2023, say senior state basic education department officials in the know about the move.
Central govt will be removed from power if they misuse authority: Saamana
Mumbai Attacking the relentless deployment of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate against ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government and its leaders, the Shiv Sena warned that if this continued, the central government would be removed from power for misusing its authority.
This state has India's largest gold reserves, says Geological Survey of India
A survey by the Geological Survey of India has stated that gold reserve of around 222.88 million tonnes including 27.6 tonnes of mineral-rich ore are present in Jamui district of Bihar, PTI reported. “The state Mines and Geology Department is in consultation with agencies engaged in exploration, including GSI and the National Mineral Development Corporation, for exploration of gold reserves in Jamui,” Additional Chief Secretary cum Mines Commissioner Harjot Kaur Bamhrah told the agency.
Pune woman killed, husband injured after being hit by car
The Wanowrie police have booked a man for rash and negligent driving after the car he was driving killed the wife of a senior citizen in the area on Friday. The couple was walking on the road at the time of the accident. According to the police, Narendrasingh Negi (63) and Vishwambari Negi (60) were walking on the road in front of SRPF group two gate when a speeding car knocked them from behind.
Panel to probe namaz offered on college campus in Aligarh
Agra The principal of Shri Varshney College in Aligarh has constituted a fact -finding committee to probe the incident of 'namaz' having been offered on the campus by an assistant professor of the law department earlier this week. Meanwhile, youth wing leaders of BJP in Aligarh have demanded police action against the assistant professor within 48 hours, alleging that he had deliberately attempted to cause differences on the college campus which was meant for education.
