Delhi HC asks AAP leaders to take down posts defaming Lieutenant Governor

In an interim relief for Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Delhi High Court has asked AAP leaders to take down posts defaming the LG. A detailed order on this is awaited.

Pressing civil defamation charges, LG Saxena had sought to restrain the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, its leaders Atishi Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, and Jasmine Shah, who was appointed by the Government of NCT of Delhi as vice chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission, to delete or take down the alleged false and libelous posts or tweets or videos circulated and issued on social media.

The AAP and its members had claimed that Saxena and his family were involved in a ₹1400 crore scam during his tenure as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman. Citing statements of two former KVIC employees, the party and its leaders had claimed that as the KVIC chairman, his daughter was given a contract, which was against the rules.

"I have passed an ad interim order in favour of plaintiff and a take down order. You can see detailed directions." justice Amit Bansal said.

Last week Thursday, the court had reserved it's order on the interim application by LG Saxena that sought removal of the defamatory content on social media and other online portals.

Seeking damages to the tune of ₹2 crore, the L-G told the court that the party, with a carefully planned motive, had made these allegations to divert the people’s attention from the action being taken by the law enforcement agencies against its senior leaders.

