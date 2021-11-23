Delhi HC pulls up govt for halting process to recruit new IHBAS director

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought to know from the state government as to why it has stopped the process of recruitment of a new director for the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS).

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh, while hearing a plea challenging the extension of tenure granted to IHBAS director NG Desai after he attained the age of 65 years, was informed that despite an assurance that the process of appointing a new director will be concluded before November 30, the current director’s tenure was extended till October 18, 2022, or when he attains 67 years of age.

Expressing its displeasure, the court said the government’s conduct was an “overreach” and amounted to contempt of court.

The counsel for the petitioner Tej Bahadur Singh said respondents have disobeyed the court’s earlier order, which asked the authorities to complete the selection process without unnecessary delay, and urged that the official concerned be summoned to court.

While Delhi government counsel sought time to get instructions, counsel for IBHAS said in 2019 itself, the authorities concerned had passed a resolution that the age of retirement of IBHAS director would be 67 years.

“File reply (as to) why new recruitment process assured by the respondent has stopped. There is a violation of that order (passed in September). They (Delhi government) will show us why that process was stopped,” said the bench and posted the matter for hearing to December 23.

The petitioner, a former employee of the institute, challenged the extension of Desai’s tenure on the grounds that he turned 65 years in October 2020 and thus could not continue in the post without the Lt-Governor’s approval.

He claimed that the present director of the institute was appointed to the post in 2016, for five years or up to the age of 65 years, whichever was earlier. The petition has sought the quashing of the communications issued in October 2020, extending the tenure of the director, and directing the Delhi government to relieve him of his post. It has also sought quashing of all decisions, including the appointment of joint director, administration, taken by the director after he attained the age of 65 years.

On September 23, the Delhi government told the court that it had issued an advertisement for the selection of director of IHBAS, and according to the constitution of a screening committee, all applications will be duly processed.It was stated that the entire process of selection was likely to be completed by November 30.