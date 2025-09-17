Delhi HC raps DU, police and organisations for lax action over DUSU poll violations

New Delhi The Delhi Traffic Police submitted that the force had deployed 149 traffic personnel for round-the-clock monitoring and also issued 4,593 challans from August 20 to September 15. (Representative photo)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday criticised the Delhi University (DU), Delhi Police and organisations backing candidates for the DU Student Union (DUSU) September 18 elections for only taking action against those violating guidelines while canvassing, upon being prompted by the court’s orders.

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela expressed displeasure over the lax approach after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)’s lawyer, Sanjay Poddar, and Delhi Police submitted status reports over the steps taken to ensure compliance with regulatory measures.

“You should’ve done it in the beginning and not after. Your primary goal (must have been) in the beginning itself must to ensure that this does not happen… world class vehicles were there and we all know where this has come from. You’re well versed with university politics…. You’re not an organisation that started yesterday,” the court said.

Poddar submitted that the organisation, following the court’s order, had issued a circular directing its candidates to follow the guidelines and warned them of withdrawal of support in case of violation. Poddar further submitted that the organisation had asked the candidates to carry out the campaigns through permissible means and through personal interaction, door-to-door canvassing, digital outreach and barred them from using tractors, luxury vehicles, JCBs or flower-showers in any rally or procession.

The Delhi Traffic Police submitted that the force had deployed 149 traffic personnel for round-the-clock monitoring and also issued 4,593 challans from August 20 to September 15. It submitted that the personnel had also barred use of vehicles in canvassing.

The court said, “How ironical is it that in such matters we are called upon to apprise the university, police and other authorities to do their duties. More ironical is a private organisation is called upon and impleaded as party respondent... how do you conduct yourself.”

Taking the submissions into account, the court again warned the candidates to strictly adhere to the prescribed guidelines, while holding Delhi University, the police, and the supporting organisations accountable for any violation. It further directed the authorities to submit a report concerning the further action taken by Wednesday, the next date of hearing.

“Having regard to the documents filed today by the parties, we can only hope & expect that no violation of the regulatory measures take place during the elections, which shall be the responsibility of the Delhi University, candidates, Delhi police and organisations to whom the candidates belong,” the court said in its order.

The remarks came during the hearing of a plea by advocate Prashant Manchanda, who sought action by Delhi University and the police against candidates flouting rules. He presented photographs showing violations of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, the DUSU 2022-26 election code of conduct, and related guidelines.