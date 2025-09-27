Delhi HC raps forest dept for denying nod to fell trees for Rajputana Rifles FOB

New Delhi The direction came after the Delhi Cantonment Board’s counsel informed the court that the forest department, in a letter dated September 12, refused permission for tree removal, citing their location within a deemed forest area. (Representative photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday criticised the forest department for denying permission to remove 21 trees needed for the construction of a foot overbridge (FOB) for the Rajputana Rifles, on the ground that the trees were located within a deemed forest.

A bench comprising justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora directed the range officer of the West Forest Division to be physically present at the next hearing.

The direction came after the Delhi Cantonment Board’s counsel informed the court that the forest department, in a letter dated September 12, refused permission for tree removal, citing their location within a deemed forest area.

However, the bench, in its order, said, “The forest department has been involved in this project since inception and for the first time this position is being stated, to the DCB. For the construction of the FOB, the permission to fell 21 trees is important and the forest officer ought to have known the impediments and guide the Delhi Cantonment Board. Instead of doing so, it informed the DCB of this position for the first time on September 12, 2025.”

It said, “Today the court has tried to speak to DCF West, however, the video is not on. Under these circumstances, the range officer of the west forest division shall remain physically present.”

The order was passed in a petition initiated by the court on its own, based on HT’s report, “A smelly trail from barracks to grounds: Regiment’s daily battle in Delhi”. The report published in May highlighted the plight of 3,000 soldiers from the regiment who were compelled to march through a foul-smelling culvert four times a day to reach their parade ground, owing to the authorities’ failure to construct the FOB.