Delhi HC says it made no request to Ashoka Hotel to turn it into Covid facility

The Delhi high court on Tuesday said that it did not request the Delhi government to ask The Ashoka to turn its premises into a Covid-19 facility for Delhi high court judges and other judicial officers and their families on a priority basis.

The Delhi high court told the Delhi government that it gives a false impression that the request was made by the court. The court ordered the Delhi government to take corrective measures with regard to the order asking for requisitioning beds in The Ashoka.

"You think that when people are not able to get a bed, we will ask for 100 beds in a five-star hotel," the court said.

